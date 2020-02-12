ATKINS, Va. Shirley Mae Smith Keesee, age 76, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Shirley was born in Smyth County to the late Joe and Evelyn Simms Smith. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Jewel Smith Wagoner and Janell Smith Lindamood; and two brothers, Roger Smith and Billy Smith. Shirley retired in 2019 with 42 years of service from General Dynamics in Marion. She was a loving caring mother, and very devoted to her family. She had a big heart and was the rock for not only her immediate family, but also extended family and friends. She is survived by her special friend and loving companion, David Burgess of Atkins; four children, Bobby Lee Petty, Rhonda Petty, Kenny Petty and wife, Lori, all of Marion, and Pam Petty of Wytheville; grandchildren, Hunter Propst and wife, Katelyn, Keegan and Kristyn Petty, and Lexi and Collin Petty; great- granddaughter, Audree Propst; brother, Joe Smith and wife, Cindy of S.C.; four sisters, Francis Smith McArnis and husband, Mack of Tenn., Mary Lou Smith Dean and husband, Tim, Donna Smith Baldwin and husband, KC, and Sylvia "Sam" Smith and Marty Cale, all of Marion; stepson, Michael Burgess and wife, Jennifer; step grandchildren, Chelsea Gregory, Skylar Burgess, Willow Burgess, and Nora Burgess; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends also survive. Memorial services will be held at 7 p..m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the family of Shirley Smith Keesee.
Service information
6:00PM-7:00PM
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
7:00PM
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
One-time Smyth commonwealth's attorney staffer held without bond in stabbing
-
Student injured in Wythe school bus accident
-
Wythe County grand jurors return indictments
-
Warrant: Snapchat data seized in connection to house fire
-
Lead defendant sentenced in drug trafficking organization that operated heavily in Smyth County
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.