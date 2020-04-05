GLADE SPRING, Va. Robert Henry Taylor Jr., age 72, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Mr. Taylor was born in Saltville, Va., to the late Robert H. Taylor Sr. and Eleanor Lawson Taylor and was preceded in death by his sisters, Sue and Cleo. He served in the United States Army and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. Survivors include his wife, Kathy Taylor; son, Ronald Rudder and wife, Lesley; grandchildren, Zoey, Eli, and Leila, Nakoma, Tricilla; stepchildren, Shanice Watters, Destiny Hodge; brothers-in-law, Jack Hall and Vicky, Greg Hall, and James Powers; sisters-in-law, Joanne Steffey and Sam and Amanda Lunsford; several other family members; and special friends, Waco Bays, Bruce Epperson, Mike Walls, and Jim Bundy. Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Taylor family.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

