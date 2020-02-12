MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. James B. Hanson , 86, of N.C., formerly of Wytheville, Va., passed away on February 4, 2020, at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas, N.C. James "Jim" was the only child of the late Mary E. (Yanosko) Hanson and James D. Hanson, both of Greensburg, Pa. Jim graduated from Greensburg High School, Class of 1951. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years on the USS Valley Forge where he began his career in electrical engineering and drafting. He retired from ABB as switch design manager nearly 25 years ago. He was an active and dedicated member of the American Legion, VFW and Lion's Club where he served in an official capacity on several occasions. Jim had a strong love of his country and served as part of the honor guard during more than 100 services, honoring both soldiers and veterans while living in Wytheville, Va. Jim loved to read and was known for his "plethora of useless information" and his ability to remember and share a joke for every single occasion. He always enjoyed meeting new people so he could dazzle them with his joke inventory. Jim also enjoyed his wood shop for many years, was a life-long Steelers fan and never met a cookie he didn't like! Jim was a member of Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church, Belmont, N.C. and formerly of St. Mary's Catholic, Wytheville, Va. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Anderson) Hanson, formally of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jim and Mary Ann met at a Milwaukee dance hall while he was on military leave and most recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with their family and friends. Jim is also survived by his four children, James L. Hanson and Irish Hanson of Las Vegas, Nev., Barbara Hanson Kovalev of Charlotte, N.C., Bonita Hanson McCracken and Robert McCracken, of Pickerington, Ohio, and John A. Hanson and Pamela Hanson, of Stanley, N.C. In addition, he is survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four young neighbors loved as his own. A mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church, in Belmont, N.C., with Father Frank Cancro officianting. Interment services with full Military Honors followed at Gaston Memorial Park, in Gastonia, N.C. Family visitation was held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, 101 Oak Grove St., Mt. Holly, NC 28120. Memorials may be made to Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, 503 North Main St. Belmont, NC 28012. Online Condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com.
