Charlene Diane Buchanan, age 65, of Richlands, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her home, following a lengthy illness. She was born on December 15, 1953, the daughter of Della J. Campbell and the late Charles E. Campbell formerly of Roderfield, W.Va. She was a 1971 graduate of Iaegar High School and received her B.S. Degree in Human Services Counseling from Old Dominion University. She was the former owner and operator of Geppetto's Floral and Gifts in War, W.Va. for many years. Charlene was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Richlands, Va. She was a truly special lady who touched the lives of many people. While battling cancer, she continued to spread the Word of God and His love radiated through every kind word and visit she made to those battling cancer alongside her on the 5th floor. Up until the very end, she praised the Lord and her faith was unshakeable. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Roger "David" Buchanan; and her brother, Michael Campbell. Those left to cherish her memory include the love of her life and husband of 46 years, Roger L. Buchanan; her mother, Della June Campbell of Athens, W.Va.; daughters and sons-in-law, Amos and Jennifer Buchanan Mitchell of Johnson City, Tenn., Jarod and Rebecca Buchanan Johnson of Richlands, Va., and Mike and Lynda Tipton of Fort Smith, Ark.; grandchildren, Abby and Laura "Kate" Johnson, Ana Buchanan, and Jack Tipton; brothers, Jerry Campbell of Athens, W.Va., Timothy Campbell of Lexington, N.C., and Anthony and Cheri Campbell of Hensley, W.Va.; sisters, Ron and Linda Lantz of Round Lake Beach, Ill., Beverly Shepherd of Athens, W.Va., Rick and Kimberly Rocchi of Bluefield, W.Va., and Melanie Campbell of Roderfield, W.Va. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins that she loved dearly. The family received friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Richlands, Va. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Gethsemane Baptist Church with Dr. Marc Brooks officiating. Entombment followed at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers were Deacons of Gethsemane Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2902 Clinch St., Richlands, VA 24641, or St. Jude Children's Research, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Charlene Buchanan is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
