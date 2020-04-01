Martha Penley Umberger, age 78, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John Starnes and Margaret Thompson Penley. She is survived by her husband, Ned Allen Umberger of Wytheville; stepdaughter, Nanetta Umberger of Wytheville; stepson, Wade Umberger of Little Creek; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean and David Harmon of Willis, Va., Dorothy "Dottie" and Wade Dickens of Florence, S.C., and Molly and Jerry Thompson of Bland; step grandson, Nate Aker of Fort Chiswell; step great-grandchildren, Abby Aker, Nixon Aker, Aurelia Aker; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, conducted by the Reverend Ralph Kidd. There will be no visitation at the funeral home, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.