Georgia Hawley "Aunt Bea" Robinette, 80, of Elliston, passed away on August 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lesley and Ocie Hawley; husbands, Fred Allen Price Sr. and Wayne Dallas; daughter, Donna E. Price; and a sister, Elizabeth Shuler. Surviving are her children, Fred A. Price Jr., Wesley Price (Khris), Ricky Price, Sherree Miller (Steve), Joyce Early (Rickey), and Robert "Bobby" Price, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Freida "Jean" Shupe of Chilhowie, Va., Lessie Meadows of Princeton, W.Va., and Reba Long of Pulaski, Va.; and a brother, Allen Hawley of Vinton, Va. Georgia was a loving, caring, hardworking, and devoted woman who loved her family. She will be greatly missed by many. A funeral service was held 6 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home with the Rev. Allen Hawley officiating. The family received friends one-hour prior to service. Burial was private. This is a courtesy announcement by Bradley's Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.