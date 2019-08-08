Carolyn King Kidd, 70, of Floyd, passed away on August 5, 2019, at Skyline Manor Nursing Home, in Floyd, Va. She had been a resident there for 36 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl W. King; brother, David E. King; and son, Earl Nelson Kidd. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Reginald Clark; brother, and wife, Bobby and Vanessa Clark; sister-in-law, Annetta King; uncles, John King (Sandy), Richard Wimmer (Linda), and Sidna Wimmer (Margaret); aunts, Sarah Quesenberry (Donnie), and Gwinn Angle, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Stonewall Methodist Church with the Rev. Darren Landon officiating. Interment will follow at Stonewall Cemetery. Friends may call after 6 p.m. on Wednesday August 7, 2019, at Gardner Funeral Home where the family will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made http://www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
