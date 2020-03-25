Hugh Judson Lambert Jr., age 85, of Wytheville, born October 13, 1934, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Judson was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, graduated from Rural Retreat High School and served in the United States Army. He attended National Business College and had a career as a Certified Public Accountant. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Judson Lambert Sr. and mothers, Zella Christine Blackard Lambert and Mrytle G. Lambert; sons, John Lambert and Jeffery Lambert. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Wampler Lambert of Wytheville; cousins, Helen Burkett and Dan Wampler of Marion, Patsy Hallett of Richmond, Randall Blackard of Naples, Florida. Judson was avid supporter of his community, severing on numerous Boards and Committees including the Founding Board of the Chautauqua Festival. He also served three terms on the Wytheville Town Council. A celebration of Judson's life will be announced at a later date. Those wishing may make donations in Judson's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 West Main St., Wytheville, VA 24382 or the Wythe County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, PO Box 815, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Grandmother: Family rifts led up to toddler's disappearance
-
Area law enfrocement modify call responses, take precautionary measures to combat COVID-19
-
Wythe County residents recall polio epidemic
-
COVID-19 prompts changes in Smyth County
-
Local police on alert to scams, heightened tensions during pandemic
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.