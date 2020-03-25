Hugh Judson Lambert Jr., age 85, of Wytheville, born October 13, 1934, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Judson was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, graduated from Rural Retreat High School and served in the United States Army. He attended National Business College and had a career as a Certified Public Accountant. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Judson Lambert Sr. and mothers, Zella Christine Blackard Lambert and Mrytle G. Lambert; sons, John Lambert and Jeffery Lambert. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Wampler Lambert of Wytheville; cousins, Helen Burkett and Dan Wampler of Marion, Patsy Hallett of Richmond, Randall Blackard of Naples, Florida. Judson was avid supporter of his community, severing on numerous Boards and Committees including the Founding Board of the Chautauqua Festival. He also served three terms on the Wytheville Town Council. A celebration of Judson's life will be announced at a later date. Those wishing may make donations in Judson's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 West Main St., Wytheville, VA 24382 or the Wythe County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, PO Box 815, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Hugh Lambert, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

