Lawrence Edward Rickey, age 65, of Pulaski, Va., passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem. He was born on December 22, 1953, in Wythe County, the son of the late Russell Alexander Rickey and Ethel Lee Cox Rickey. He was retired from LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski where he was a Registered Nurse. Survivors include his brother, Charles Gilmer and Jean Rickey of Piney, Va.; sisters, Alice Faye Rickey Howery and husband, Paul, of Max Meadows, Va., Mary Rickey Workman and husband Leo of Dublin, VA, Donna Rickey Nance of Wytheville, Va., and Judy Rickey Alvord of Charlotte, N.C.; nieces and nephews, Michael Howery, Todd Howery, Pam Henley, Rhonda Mabry, Scott Nance, Melody Robara, Audra Hopkins, Shawn Nance, Eleanor Horton, Aaron Workman, Alexander Alvord, and Rebekah Alvord; several great-nieces and great-nephews; most beloved 4 legged companion, Cooper. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend Randy Morris officiating. Interment followed at West End Cemetery. The family received friends Friday from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Rickey family.
