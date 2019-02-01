RURAL RETREAT, Va. Ruby Sheets Thomas, age 75, went to join her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was the widower of Melvin "Gene" Thomas. They shared 41 years together. Ruby was born in Marion, Va., to the late Arza and Frances Sheets. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; son, Ricky; grandson, Ronnie Jr; and sister, Carol. She worked 29 years at Harwood Manufacturing and then retired from SWVMHI. Ruby was a member of Atkins First Church of God and loved her church family. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and spending time with family. She was a loving mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ruby is survived by her children, Randall Thomas and wife, Becky, Ronnie Thomas and wife, Denise, and Rosetta (Lynn) Pickle and husband, Larry; brother, Wayne Sheets and wife, Shelia; sister, Dorothy Tilson and husband, Jim; special boy to her Aiden; 10 grandkids, Tyler, Ryan, Nikki, Chris, Alisha, Leanna, Brianna, Hunter, John, and Jessica; 12 great-grandkids, Cory, Chelsea, Brayden, Ryleigh, Braylen, Ryland, Sheena, Alivia, Khalon, Hailey, Cody, Lucas, and looking forward to Eli; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Virginia Parsons and Della Lampkins. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mark Totten officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to services. Inurnment services will be held later at South Fork Baptist Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family atwww.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Thomas family.
