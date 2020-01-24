CHILHOWIE, Va. John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should never perish, but have everlasting life. Benjamin Logan Gilley, age 21, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va. Ben was born in Smyth County on March 20, 1998. He graduated from MSHS Class of 2016. He was a good Christian boy that loved the Lord. He enjoyed spending time riding through the mountains, or out fishing. He was an avid gamer. Ben thoroughly loved playing and collecting video games and memorabilia. Most of all, he enjoyed deep sea fishing with his very good friend Joe. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Allene Robinson, and Stanley McGrady; and his great-grandparents, Bud and Ethel Ashby. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Connie Gilley; grandmother, Velma Ashby McGrady; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving family and friends to include a special aunt, Lora Gilley; special uncle, Gary Ashby; special cousin, the Rev. Brett Gilley; and special friends, Joe Hudson and Jennifer Nelson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Parker's Chapel Church, 463 Dry Fork Rd., Chilhowie, VA 24319. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, January 25, 2020 at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Gilley Family.
Gilley, Benjamin Logan
Service information
Jan 25
Viewing
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Parker's Chapel Baptist Church
463 Dry Fork Rd
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Jan 26
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 26, 2020
Parker's Chapel Baptist Church
463 Dry Fork Rd
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Jan 26
Graveside
Sunday, January 26, 2020
Riverside Cemetery
Red Stone RD
Marion, VA 24354
