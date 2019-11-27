Zella Blankenship Faulkner, 89, of Bastian, Va., walked thru the gates of Heaven on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Chester Ray Faulkner; her parents, Charles and Flora Ramsey Blankenship; and two grandchildren. She was the last of her siblings. She was a Christian woman who loved everyone and faithfully attended church until she was unable to do so. She is survived by her children, Judy White and her husband, Roger, John Ray Faulkner and his wife, Rama, and Jane Miller and her husband, Alan; grandchildren, Alan Lee and Aaron Miller, David Faulkner and Jenna Lazardes; five great-grandchildren with another to arrive in December; special friends, which we considered family, who took such good care of her, Shelby Taylor, Rhonda and Jeff Robinette, Ronnie and Jean Bradberry, and Josephine Musick; and her doctor, Carolyn King. Graveside services were held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jeff Robinette officiating. She was laid to rest beside her husband at Shiloh Cemetery. The Faulkner family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
