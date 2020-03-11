MARION, Va. Virginia Pauline Kirk Robinson, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home in Marion, Va. Virginia was born on May 24, 1924, to the late Worley and Ella Mae Dye Kirk. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Marvin B. Robinson; infant son, Garland Bruce Robinson; grandson, Brian West; brothers, Sherman Kirk, Vernon Kirk, and John Kirk; and sisters, Vera Lorleberg, Violet Stuart, and Ruth Gore. She was a member of Little Flock Holiness Church in Glade Spring. She enjoyed quilting, and especially reading her Bible. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary Lou West and husband, Roger, Brenda Sue Rutherford and husband, Bob, and Judy Combs and husband, Robert "Skip"; grandchildren, Michelle Eller and husband, Phillip, and Stacy West and wife, Zana; great-grandchildren, Brett Eller and Tyler Nicley; brothers, George "Red" Kirk, Luther Kirk and wife, Katie, and Paul Kirk and wife, Charlene; sisters, Barbara Pruitt, June Teel, and Virgie Miller; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere Thanks for the care given to Mrs. Robinson and the family by Dr. Paul Brown, Hospice of SWVA, and Chilhowie Nursing Company. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Paul Kirk officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Robinson family.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 12
Viewing
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Mar 13
Graveside
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Mt. Zion UMC Cemtery
1706 Old Ebenezer Rd
Marion, VA 24354
1706 Old Ebenezer Rd
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Abingdon Main Street applies for HGTV makeover
-
Couple's franchises for Jersey Mike's have staying power
-
Marion grad returns home to share new book, search for rural justice
-
Smyth County faces the Catch-22 of law enforcement agencies encrypting transmissions
-
Smyth Animal Rescue closes in on first-year goals
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.