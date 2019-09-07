James Clinton "Jimmy" Dunford, 76, Father and Grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. The only child of James A. "Junior" and Anna Virginia Martin Dunford. He worked at Textron in Wytheville for 48 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 52 years, Shirley McPeak Dunford. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mechelle McPeak Mullins and Wes of Fall Branch, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Bryan and Emily Mullins; one maternal aunt, Eva Meyers of Rural Retreat, Va.; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Tim Bralley. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia, 600 West Ridge Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. The family would also like to thank Jimmy's special caregivers; Bob Stoots, Nikki Rodgers, Triniti Hall, Gene McPeak and Sammi Lucas. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville is in charge of the arrangements.
