CHILHOWIE, Va. Charles S. Schmidtka, age 60, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. Charles was born in Oneida, N.Y. to the late Myron and Elva Mae Harrington Schmidtka. Charles served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He also dedicated much of his life to serving in the life saving crew field, helping those in need. He was a member of Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Fiore Ambulance Service, both of N.Y., Glade Spring Volunteer Life Saving Crew, Saltville Rescue Squad, and the Mount Rogers Fire & Rescue. He attended Faith Fellowship Church in Chilhowie, Va. Charles also loved to camp, fish, and was an avid hunter. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, Tammy. They were always together and loved spending time with one another. He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Lynn Schmidtka; children, Christy Schmidtka, Frederick Ziedner, Stephanie Schmidtka, and Joseph Ambs, all of N.Y.; and many grandchildren, and other loving family and friends also survive. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Chilhowie is serving the Schmidtka Family.
