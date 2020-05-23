CHILHOWIE, Va. Ronnie Lee Smith, age 68, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 1952, in West Va. to the late Lucy Kegley Smith and was a driver for Yellow Cab in Roanoke, Va. for many years. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Nancy Bentley Smith; children, Lucy Michelle Oliver, William Lee Smith and Shawn Michael Smith; stepdaughter, Megan Riddleburger; grandchildren, Lori Clark, Lacey Lowe, Ashley Smith and Michael Smith; four step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; companion dog, Max; and numerous other relatives. In keeping with Ronnie's wishes, services will be private. To share memories of Ronnie Lee Smith, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ronnie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24534.

