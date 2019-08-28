Gerald Allen Clemons, 56, of Bland, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Born on June 29, 1963, Gerald was the son of the late Charles Steven and Edna Beulah Hounshell Clemons. Those left to cherish Gerald's memory are his wife, Peggy Clemons of the home; his three children, Brittany Cornett and fiancé, Josh Coffman, Tyler Cornett and wife, Samantha, and Garrett Akers and fiancée, Zoe Black, all of Bland, Virginia; and three grandchildren, Colton Cornett, Dakota Cornett and Alex Cornett. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Bland Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tom Maurer officiating. Interment followed in the Hounshell Family Cemetery. The family received friends Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel is serving the Clemons family.
