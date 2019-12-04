Jerry Wayne Alford Sr. Jerry Wayne Alford Sr., 76, passed away on November 19, 2019. Jerry was born on October 17, 1943, in Garrison, West Virginia, to parents, William C. and Barbara R. (McNeely) Alford. He had been retired from Ford Motor Co. after 37 1/2 years of service in skilled trades at the Walton Hills Stamping Plant. Jerry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and over the years enjoyed his association with the Ravenna Moose and VFW clubs. He loved racing cars and motorcycles and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and custom motorcycles. Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry Wayne (Diane) Alford Jr. and daughter Sherry (Ricky) McGlothlin. Also surviving is his sister, Rosalie Howard; his brother, Larry (Louise) Alford, and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Alford and his sister Diane Alford. Friends were received on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, from 5 until 6 p.m. Memorial service officiated by Pastor David Ballert. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.