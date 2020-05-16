MARION, Va. Sandra Carmela Coulthard, age 52, passed away on Thursday May 14, 2020, at her home in Marion. Sandra was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by her father, Paul Edward Gross Sr.; husband, Michael Coulthard; grandparents, Anna Belle Cody, Willis McCloud, Carrie Parsons and Marion Gross. She served in the United States Air Force and the United States Army Reserves. She worked at Bristol Compressor's and Virginia House Furniture. Sandra attended the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marion. Survivors include her mother, Barbara J. Gross; brothers, James Gross and wife, Andrea of Marion, Paul Gross Jr. and wife, Sylvia of Ocean Side, Calif.; nieces, Alexandria Gross, Lindsey Gross, Kaitlyn Gross; special friends, Regina Hessler, Tommy Mullins; several other family members to include a special cousin Graham Gross and her special pet, Lola. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Ridgedale Cemetery with Darrin Starkey officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Coulthard family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.