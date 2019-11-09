MARION, Va. Sylvia Cahvodiyah Glass Wheeler, age 70, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her home. Loved by all her family and friends, the matriarch of the family Sylvia was a strong leader who fought to keep her family together. She was a tough lady, but she loved to make people laugh. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wheeler; and parents, Jesse Glass and Elizabeth Moore. Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Sara Wheeler Moore and Yahadine Wheeler Osuji; son, Dawid Hedrington; brothers, Yeshi Glass and Gregory Moore; sisters, Judy Moore, Barbara Moore, and Devorah Glass; a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Sylvia's life with fellowship and refreshments will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Sylvia Cahvodiyah Glass Wheeler, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Sylvia's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
