Charles Robert Duncan, age 69, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born in Wythe Co., Va., on February 1, 1950, the son of the late Samuel Crockett Duncan and Ruth Elizabeth Armbrister Duncan. He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda H. Duncan; daughter, Amanda Sue Duncan of Wytheville; brother, William Duncan of Charles Town, W.Va.; sisters, Marie Pickle of Crockett, Va., Lynn Sadler and husband, Bob, of Bland, Va., Louise Visage and husband, Jim, of Crossville, Tenn.; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with Mr. Paul Looney officiating with a committal service to follow 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Rural Retreat. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Duncan family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.