Sammy Allen Houchins, age 65, of Fort Chiswell, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va. He was born on May 13, 1954, in Richlands, Va. Sammy was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Houchins and special nephew, Mark Bascope. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Carol Houchins; daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Donnie Rector; mother, Frances Houchins; brothers, Timmy and Alma Houchins, Eric and Jackie Houchins; sisters, Anita Jones, Tina and Clayton Ayers; numerous nieces and nephews as well as several loving sisters and brothers-in-law. Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Dr. Doug Hyndrich officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at West End Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Houchins family.
Houchins, Sammy Allen
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Barnett Funeral Home
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Barnett Funeral Home
Jan 19
Burial
Sunday, January 19, 2020
West End Cemetery
