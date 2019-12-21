Harriett Anne Pitsenbarger, age 90, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Delta and Ruth Vaneaton Smyth and was preceded in death by her husband, James Luther Pitsenbarger II; son, James "Jay" Luther Pitsenbarger III; and one brother, Wayne Smyth. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Magaret A. Ferrell and Dan of Wytheville; brother, Robert Smyth of Oregon. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Colleen Montgomery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church from 5 until 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pitsenbarger, Harriett Anne
To plant a tree in memory of Harriett Pitsenbarger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.