Peggy Darlene Johnson, age 70, of the Red Root Ridge Section of Raven, Va., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Va., following a brief illness. She was born on March 16, 1949, the daughter of the late Wallace and Bendie Smith. She was baptized on May 18, 1975. A member of Macedonia and Bee Branch Regular Primitive Baptist Church. Peggy enjoyed sewing and watching Gunsmoke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Farley, Bob, Perry, Raymond, Crobbie, and Wallace Smith; and seven sisters, Thelma Smith, Juanita Smith, Jeanette Altizer, Fannie (June) Ratliff, Ada Pinion, Ella Cornette, and Lois Hoggert. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Corbet Dennis (Tash) Johnson Sr.; four children, Vickie Dye, Richard Johnson and wife, Linda, Corbet Dennis Johnson Jr. and wife, Jennifer, and Marlena VanDyke and husband, Jeffrey; five grandchildren, Joe Whitt II, Brandon Whitt, Brianna Johnson, Kali Clark, and Megan Johnson; step-grandson, Jamie Sisk; five great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Proffitt and Mollie (Babe) Williams; one brother, Tom Smith and wife, Cheryl; many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. The family received friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Macedonia Regular Primitive Baptist Church in Red Root Ridge, Va., services at 7 p.m. with Elder Ronnie Beavers opening and all others welcome. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Macedonia Regular Primitive Baptist Church with Elders Kenny Mullins, Darrell Mullins, Blake Mullins, and Elzie Mullins officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson-Cline Cemetery in Red Root Ridge. Pallbearers were Lawrence Vandyke, David Smith, Don Smith, Jeffery VanDyke, Doug Clark, and Billy Joe Ball. Honorary Pallbearers were all of her family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Peggy Darlene Johnson is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
