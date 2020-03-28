Morris Dunford, age 59, of Carterville Heights Road, Wytheville, Va., went home to be with his Jesus on Tuesday, March 25, 2020, at the home of his mother in Max Meadows, Va. He is preceded in death by his father, Eldridge "Thumb" Dunford of Max Meadows. Survivors include his mother, Freda Adkins Dunford of Max Meadows; one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Paul Eaves of Max Meadows; one brother and sister-in-law, Eldridge "Jr" and Carolyn Dunford of Max Meadows; two nieces and four nephews; as well as a special friend "Grayson" his beloved cat. He was an active member of his church, Porter's Bottom New Life Holiness Church where he enjoyed fellowship and proclaimed his love of the Lord with his Pastor/Brother, family and friends. He was employed by the Town of Wytheville where he made many friends that he loved and called family. He was an entertainer who enjoyed making jokes to see others laugh and smile. Kind and warm hearted, he loved his little community. All of his life he spent several days hunting and fishing. He spoke of those days as being his time to spend with the Lord and worshiped often in his tree-stand and woods on his little piece of land that he called "His Little Farm". His family rejoices and invites you to rejoice with them at his mother's home. Stop by; share a memory or story to celebrate his life. Flowers may be sent to his mother's home, 710 Dunford Road, Max Meadows, VA 24360 or make memorial donations to the Pancreatic & Liver Cancer Foundation in his name. A private ceremony will be held at a later date with family and friends, Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Dunford family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.