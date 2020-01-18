Wyatt Lane Osborne, infant son of Dustin and Niki Jones Osborne of Wytheville, Va. passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born on Sunday, January 12, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was survived by his sister, Allison Osborne; maternal grandmother, Patsy and Charles Mabe; maternal grandfather, "Pee Wee" Jones; paternal grandmother, Amanda Harrison of N.C.; paternal grandfather, Kevin and Deana Osborne of Galax, Va.; maternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Jones; paternal great-grandparents, Jessie and JoAnn Osborne; two aunts, Christy Jones and Jessica Osborne; special aunts, Jessica Poole and Brandy Webb; cousin, Issaac Haislip; and several other cousins. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Mountain View Church with Pastor Gerald Tilly officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the church. Interment will be held in Mt. View Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
Osborne, Wyatt Lane
