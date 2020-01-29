SUGAR GROVE, Va. Mike Parks, age 54, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Wythe County, Va. Mike loved his family, especially his grandbabies. He worked 24 years for VDOT and made many friends there. He is survived by his wife, Drusilla "Dru" Parks; daughters, Kimberly Parks and Dana Craven; grandchildren, the loves of his life, Emily, Gracie and Ava, all of Sugar Grove, Va.; very special friends, Kenny Cole and Mike Brooks. The family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Services will be private. To share memories of Mike Parks, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mike's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA24354.
Parks, Mike
Service information
Feb 3
Visitation & Celebration of Life
Monday, February 3, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
