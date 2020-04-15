SALTVILLE, Va. Clarence Edward "Crazy Eddy" Tolbert Jr., age 67, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Clarence was born in Saltville, Va., on May 21, 1952. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence E. Tolbert Sr. Clarence served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a local electrician, and a proud member of the IEBW Electrician Union Local 342. He was always a very outgoing person that never seemed to meet a stranger. He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine Tolbert; mother, Mary Elizabeth Tolbert; five children, Angela Wood and husband, Robbie, Don Hockett and wife, Angie, R.D. Hockett and wife, Katy, Beth Golf, and Josh Tolbert and wife, Amy; grandchildren, David, Logan, Kayla, Justin, Ross, Violet, Ethan, Corin, Jett, Zoey, and Stella; great-grandchildren, Alexzander, Carson, and Brynleigh; sister, Vickie Tolbert; brother-in-law, Rocky Elmore and wife, Donna; and many other loving family and friends. In keeping with his wishes, all services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Chilhowie is serving the Tolbert family.
