MaryLou Haywood Copenhaver of Pulaski, Va., died on March 19, 2020. She was born in Marion, Va., on August 11, 1937, the daughter of the late Lantz Pugh Haywood and Mary Louise Cecil Haywood. Surviving are her husband, Donald (Don) Edward Copenhaver; children, Mark Anthony Copenhaver, and Lisa Michele Copenhaver Yarhousel son-in-law, Douglas Yarhouse; grandchildren, Amanda Copenhaver Moale (Ryan Moale), Jenna Copenhaver, and Nathaniel, Ella and Ben Yarhouse; and brother, Lantz Cecil Haywood. MaryLou grew up in Marion, Va., where she graduated from Marion High School. She also attended James Madison College. She and her husband, Don, eventually settled in Pulaski, Va. for the last 45 years. MaryLou served on the Pulaski Town Council for eight years and gave high priority to her family and church life. MaryLou and family joined the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, Va. in 1975. A Celebration of Life for MaryLou will be held at a later date and time. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.
