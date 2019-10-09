Wilson Andrew Arnold Sr., age 80, of Austinville, Va., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born on July 19 1939, in Wythe County, the son of the late Raymond Andrew Arnold and Ida Elizabeth Ayers Arnold. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Edna Virginia Umberger; son, Wilson Andrew Arnold Jr.; and brother, John Gordon Arnold. Wilson enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Survivors include his daughters, Virginia Mae Rose and Mike of Austinville, Rosetta Lynn Akers and David of Piney; granddaughter, Jennifer Denise Morehead and Chad; great-grandchildren, Shianne Morehead and Thad Morehead; sisters, Roberta Irene Pruitt and Larry of Winston-Salem, N.C., Mary Shearer and Danny of Melbourne, Fla., Marvene Seville Brooks and Tommy of Knoxville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend Roger Crigger officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Arnold family.
