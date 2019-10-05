Ivan Marion Alley Jr., age 85, of Pulaski, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2019. He was born April 20, 1934, in Carroll County, Va., the son of the late Ivan Marion Alley Sr. and Bessie Funk Alley. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Archer. Ivan was a veteran of the Navy and Air Force. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Alley; son, Roger Alley and Debbie of Pulaski; three grandchildren, Britt Shumate, Kristin and Jason Clark, Lauren Shumate; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Clark, Charlee Shumate, and Piper Shumate; sister, Donna Mabry and fiancé, Randy Turner, of Pulaski; brother, Olen Alley of Austinville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Alley family.
