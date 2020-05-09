Trevor Andrew Blevins CHILHOWIE, Va. Trevor Andrew Blevins, age 38, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020, at home in Chilhowie, Va., with his parents by his side, after a courageous battle with his illness. Trevor was born in Bristol, Tenn., on January 2, 1982. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Garland and Mary Blevins; maternal grandfather, Dewey "Fitch" Taylor; and two uncles James and Ronnie Taylor. Trevor was a 2000 graduate from Chilhowie High School. He worked many years farming, and as owner of an Electrical Saver Franchise. He was a caring and compassionate man who had a heart of gold. He was always putting others before himself and helping anyway he could. Trevor was full of life, and never met a stranger. His personality and character would always light up the room he was in. Trevor was a strong person that pushed through any obstacles he faced. Most importantly, he was a dedicated son that loved his parents more than anything. He is survived by his loving parents, Paul David and Joan Taylor Blevins; girlfriend, Kristin Surber; grandmother, Beulah Taylor; uncles, Clarence and Roger Taylor; aunt, Connie Tester and Vicki Taylor; cousins, Ben Surber, Roger Wayne Taylor, Travis Taylor, Rhiannon Taylor, Jason Taylor, Kayla Fearing, Ashley Presley, and Wesley Taylor; his special pet companion that he loved dearly, Destiny "Dee"; and several other loving family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the family asks that condolences for the family please be expressed online at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins family.
