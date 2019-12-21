Richard Elwood Harden, age 80, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home. He was born December 10, 1939 in Smyth County to the late Marvin and Mabel Harden. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Harden of Roanoke, Va. Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis Slagle Harden; two sons, Richard Harden Jr. and wife, Connie of Marion, Va., Johnny Harden and special friend, Debra Hanna, of Wytheville, Va.; four grandchildren, Travis Harden and wife, Samantha, Kayla Able and husband, Daniel, all of Marion, John Harden of Rural Retreat, Cheyenne Harden of Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Khloe Harden, Sadie Able all of Marion, Caroline Harden of Rural Retreat; brother, Doug Harden of Atkins, Va.; brother-in-law, Charles Slagle; sister-in-law, Barbara Roberts both of Rural Retreat. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time or they may call at the home of Mr. Harden at any time. The family requests that those who prefer may make memorials to the Rural Retreat Emergency Service. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Harden family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Harden, Richard Elwood
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:00PM-2:30PM
2:00PM-2:30PM
