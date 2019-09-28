A graveside funeral service for Nancy Shortt Caswell was held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. Nancy Shortt Caswell, age 78, Lawton, died on Monday, September 23, 2019, at her residence. She was born on December 1, 1940, in Saltville, Virginia to James K. and Trula May Anderson. She grew up in Saltville and graduated high school in Rich Valley, Virginia. She married MSG (Retired) Bobby W. Shortt on December 24, 1958 in Bristol, Tennessee. He preceded her in death on July 14, 1998. She later married MCPO (Retired) James Jefferson Caswell on June 26, 2004, in Lawton. He died February 13, 2015. Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading. Survivors include her three children, Leila Shortt, James D. Shortt, and Anthony L. Shortt and wife, Tonya; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Shortt; several grandchildren including her favorite granddaughter, Ashtyn; and her brother, Garland Anderson. Her son, Bobby Wayne Shortt Jr.; her brother, Dallas Anderson; and her dog, Lady, preceded her in death. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Plains Special Olympics, 3603 NE Madison Avenue, Lawton, OK 73507. An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.