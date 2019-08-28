Ted Wayne Baumgardner, age 60, of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Walter Price Baumgardner and was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Price Bumgardner. Ted is survived by his wife, Vanessa Arnold Baumgardner of Wytheville; son, Joseph Clay Baumgardner of Atlanta, Ga.; mother, Frances Walker Baumgardner Felty of Wytheville; and sister, Amanda Jane Bumgardner of Wytheville. Per his request there will be no services. They would like to thank all the family and friends for their calls, food, visits and prayers through this difficult time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.