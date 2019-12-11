Katherine Virginia Grubb, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born on April 1, 1926, in Smyth County, Virginia, Katherine was a daughter of the late Ruben and Ollie C. Goodman Parks. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, William Cassell Grubb; son, Dewey Grubb; daughter, Barbara Jean Grubb; brothers, Guy Parks, Marvin Parks, Jerome Parks, and Elmer Parks; and sisters, Lydia Sheets, and Clara Mae Smith. Those left to cherish Katherine's memory are her children, Juanita Katherine Bowden and husband, Jimmy, of Fairlawn, Virginia, and William David Grubb and wife, Wanda Jane, of Rural Retreat, Virginia; two sisters, Dottie Jean Surber of Sugar Grove, Virginia, and Chloetta Hutton and husband, Bobby, of Marion, Virginia; six grandchildren, Denise Cassell, Brad Dowdy, Christine Compton, Tina Bland, Jeff Bowden, and Josh Bowden; ten great-grandchildren, Kathleena, William, Trea, Alaina, Meagan, Ethan, Tori, Katie, Kirsten, and Cameron; great-granddog that she adored, Benson; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Barnett Funeral Home with Chaplain John Smith officiating. Interment followed in the King's Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home is serving the Grubb family.
