Kenneth Marden Sewell, of Floyd, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Louise H. Sewell; grandson, Jeremy Bruce Sewell; his parents; two brothers; six sisters-in-law; and eight brothers-in-law. He is survived by his four children, Roger (Vera) Sewell, Douglas (Karen) Sewell, Mary (Bery) Vest, and Tracy (Chris) Campany; grandchildren, Amber (John) Hanna, Gabriel Douglas (Jennifer) Sewell, Ellen (Ben) Chapman, Gwen Sewell (Steven Rapp, D.V.M.), and Kenneth Andrew Sewell; step-grandchildren, Laura Vest and Amie (Brian) Lafon; great-grandchildren, Caleb Gabriel Sewell, Kylie Alaina Sewell, and Hazel Louise Hanna; step-great-grandchildren, Caleb Brown, Abigail Lafon, Katelyn Lafon, and Jazmyn Vest; four sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth was born on November 15, 1928 in Blacksburg, Virginia and grew up in Salem, Virginia. He served in the Army Air Corps/Air Force from 1946 to 1949. He served in the Army Reserves from 1950 to 1952 and was called to active duty. He served in Korea and was attached to the 780th Field Artillery as a surveyor. After his military service, Kenneth tried business school, worked at Viscose in Roanoke until it closed, then he worked at the Purina Feed Store, and drove a cab on the side. He married Louise in 1953 and moved his family to Floyd in 1957 where he owned and operated the Farmers Exchange Mill until he joined the United States Postal Service in 1965. He worked as a mail carrier until he retired in 1990. Kenneth was a dedicated mail carrier and was determined to get the mail to his patrons no matter what the weather conditions were. After retirement, Kenneth enjoyed working on his farm. He raised Angus beef cattle and kept the cleanest hay fields in Floyd County. Thistles, chicory, nettles, and multiflora roses were his enemies. Kenneth worked hard and instilled a good work ethic in his children. Kenneth was also very jovial and full of life. He enjoyed talking to people and never met a stranger. The family of Kenneth Marden Sewell would like to thank the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living in Radford and the staff of Medi Home Health Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. A private graveside service was held at the family cemetery on Friday, May 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Floyd County Fire Department, P.O. Box 33, Floyd, VA 24091 or Floyd County Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 257, Floyd, VA 24091. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.