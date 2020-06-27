Matthew Blake King, age 19, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Wythe Co., Va. on August 11, 2000 and was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee King. He is survived by his mother, Betty King of the home; sister, Christina and William Shumate of Rural Retreat; brother, Tanner Layne King of the home; nieces and nephews, Tyler Shumate, Trae Shumate, Isabella Shumate, Trypp Shumate; uncles, David and Tammy King, Jimmy and Donna King all of Atkins, Va., Johnny and Lisa King of Groseclose, Va.; cousins, Amy Spencer, Abbigayle Spencer both of Wytheville, Va., Patty Brewer, Steven Neugent both of Rural Retreat, Ashley Privett, Lori McClellan both of Marion, Va. and Dusty King of Atkins, Va. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with Pastor Todd Porter officiating. The family received friends at Lindsey Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. A committal service followed in the Rosewood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the King family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
