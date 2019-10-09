Noriko Iijima Hancock, age 82, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Michael Lineberry, of Bland; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Teri Hancock of Wytheville; two grandchildren, Chad Hancock of Wytheville, and Danielle and Greg Scott of Wytheville; and three great-grandchildren, Abby Berry, Trevor Berry, and Keria Scott. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat, with the Reverend Ted Anders officiating. There will be no visitation per her request. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Hancock family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
