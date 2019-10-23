Nora V. "Cynthia" Wohlford, age 96, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Highland Ridge Rehab facility after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Wesley and Maggie Cline, and preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Mike Wohlford and her beloved "Pud". Nora is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kay and Ron of Mineral, Va., Patty and J.W. Midkiff of Wytheville, and Martha Cheek and Larry Shrader of Wytheville; grandchildren and spouses, Mike Cheek and Karrie of Puyallup, Va., Amy Owens and Joe of Mechanicsville, Va., and Lyndsay Hyatt of Woodlawn, Va.; great-grandchildren and spouses, Christian Bryant and Gabbie of Richmond, Va., Paul Cheek and Michaela of Tacoma, Wash., and Maddie Hyatt of Woodlawn, Va.; special nephew, Dennis Robinson; a special niece, Daisy White; and numerous nephews, and nieces. Our special thanks to caregivers, Martha Hagy, Good Samaritan Hospice and Highland Rehab Facility. Per her wishes there will be no visitation. A private family graveside was held Sunday, October 20, 2019, at West End Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Wythe County Humane Society, C/O Patty Midkiff, 1005 W Fulton St, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.