Terry Lee "Pee Wee" Jones, age 64, of Wytheville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Edward Jones; grandson, Wyatt Osborne; and brother, George Edward "Eddie" Jones. Pee Wee was chief starter for Elk Creek Dragway for twenty years. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Smelser Jones of Wytheville; two daughters and son-in-law, Christy Jones of Wytheville, and Niki and Dustin Osborne of Wytheville; grandchildren, Issaac Haislip of Wytheville, and Allison Osborne of Wytheville; niece, April Taylor of Indiana; and nephew and spouse, Scotty and Miranda Jones of Rural Retreat. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by the Reverend Scott Million. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery. The family received friends at Grubb Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, or at the home of his mother Elizabeth Jones 780 S 7th Street, Wytheville, VA 27382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
