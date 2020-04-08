Mr. Harold Eastridge, age 80, Jonesborough, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Durham-Hensley Nursing Home. Mr. Eastridge was born in Saltville, Va., the son of the late David and Gladys Henderson Eastridge. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, David Eastridge and Vernon Eastridge. He was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed playing the piano. Survivors include his wife, Mary A. Eastridge of Jonesborough; sons, Brian Eastridge (Maggie) and Michael Eastridge (Susan); grandchildren, Alyssa Eastridge, Cameron Eastridge, Tyler Eastridge and Dylin Eastridge; brothers and sisters, Mary Frye, James Eastridge, Robert Eastridge, Nancy Clark, Gary Wayne Eastridge and Patsy Buchanan; and several nephews and nieces. The family will have a drive-thru visitation from 1 until 3 p.m Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, 418 W. College Street, Jonesborough, TN 37659. We ask you remain in your vehicles and drive through our breezeway and you may roll your window down and speak with the family that will be on our porch. We will have someone there to sign the register for you and hand you a memorial folder. Entombment services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery, Glade Springs, Va., with the Rev. David Reece officiating. Condolences may be sent to the Eastridge family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, Tenn., 423-753-3821.
