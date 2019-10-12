Ricky Lane Gravley, 58, of Wytheville, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, due to natural causes. Ricky was a humble and very hard working man. You wouldn't ever catch him without a Mountain Dew and pinch of winter green Kodiak. He spent his life outdoors and driving trucks, any kind of truck, from tractor trailers to dump trucks. If he wasn't driving them he was working on them. He had a love for vehicles and even stronger love for his family. Ricky will always be remembered as the kind and humble man he was. He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer and Olivia; eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He was also survived by his parents, Thomas and Joyce; his three sisters, Vickie, Brenda, and Drema; and his brother, Dan. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Charles Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Gravley family.
