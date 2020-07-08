February 27, 1926 - July 3, 2020 John F. Angle Jr. passed away peacefully with his son Elliott and his daughter-in-law Patricia by his side. At 94 years, old he has left behind a genuine legacy of love, kindness, and generosity. Never did he speak a harsh word to or about anyone. He is now reunited in heaven with his loving wife Agnes Louise Angle. They had an amazing and loving marriage of 68 1/2 years together. John F. Angle Jr. is survived by his children, son. Elliott Angle and his wife, Patricia; daughter, Deborah Coker and her husband, David, six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren. After leaving the family farm in Virginia, he joined the U.S. Marine Corp during World War II. After being honorably discharged, he was then employed with National Cash Register Company for 30 years, retiring as Regional Branch Service Manager. Afterwards, he became a successful business owner of Christiansburg Cash Register and then Angle Supply Company for 35 years. John Angle was best known for his love of chit-chatting with anyone. He truly was a "Guiding Light" to those who knew him and will be very sadly missed by us all. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at West End Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Rick Lindamood. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge the arrangements.
