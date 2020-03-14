Kenneth Lee Van Marter, age 75, of Wytheville, Va., passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1944, in Princeton, N.J. to the late Charles and Mary Van Marter where he resided until 2003. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Chuck Van Marter, John Van Marter, and Robert Daly. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of almost 53 years, (Edie) Van Marter; his son, Kenneth Lee Van Marter II of Christiansburgh, Va.; his sister, Patsy Coleman of College Park, Md.; and his special grandsons, Michael Allen Van Marter and Daniel Lee Van Marter, both of the home, several nieces and nephews, along with many extended family and friends. Ken was proud to have been a union member in the carpentry field for 38 years before retirement and to have spent his life learning to fix everything. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Father Bernie Anthony Ramirez officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 5 p.m. until the service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to St. Mary Church, 370 E Main St., Wytheville, VA 24382. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Van Marter family.
Service information
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church St
Wytheville, VA 24360
Mar 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
7:00PM-8:00PM
7:00PM-8:00PM
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church St
Wytheville, VA 24360
