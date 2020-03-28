Dennis Allen Reynolds, 66, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Thursday March 19, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1953, the son of the late Charles and Violet Reynolds of Hillsville, Va. Dennis was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a proud grandfather. Dennis was a man of many talents. In his free time, he enjoyed all forms of art including creating beautiful drawings and paintings and funny cartoons. He was also a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar with friends. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Bert" Reynolds; his sister, Patsy Kent; and brother, Roger Reynolds. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Hope Williams Reynolds; two daughters, Sarah Leonard and granddaughter, Sydney Leonard, of Wytheville, Va., and Miranda and R.J. Valentino of Charlotte, N.C.; his brother, George T. and Marianne Reynolds of Huber Heights, Ohio; his sister, Sophia and Gene Haas of Concord, N.C.; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Reynolds of Newport News, Va.; brother-in-law, Donald Kent of Williamsburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Patricia Williams of Johnson City, Tenn., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dennis loved animals of all shapes and sizes. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in his memory to the Wythe County Humane Society. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Reynolds family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.