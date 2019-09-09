MARION, Va. Ashley MiKay Davis, age 21, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Marion, Va. Ashley was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by her grandmother, Maureen Elswick. She was a 2016 graduate of Chilhowie High School and loved to go fishing. Ashley is survived by her mother, Cheri Elswick Williams; her father, Michael Layne Davis; her brother, Jared Mock; several special aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Daniel C. Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Clairs's Bottom Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Ashley Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.