Sonny Lee Miller, 78, of Riner, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Loretta Duncan Miller; parents, Robert and Pearl Barker Miller; siblings, Robert Charles "R.C." Miller, James Allen "Carey" Miller, Marie Phillips, and Merl Flinchum; and special brother-in-law, Loman Smith. Sonny was a very generous, caring, hard-working, and loving man who never met a stranger. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Pamela Ingram (Robert), Garret Miller (Sally), Nathan Miller (Tracey), Lydia Thomas (Michael), and Gregory Miller (Sharon); grandchildren, Devon Lunsford, Ethan Miller, Treavor Miller, Stella Miller, Simon Thomas, Jessica Harman, Jonathan Miller, Kerrie Miller, India Eanes, and Phillip Stuart; great-grandchildren, Dalton Thomas, Madison Thomas, Ezekiel Eanes, and Landen Stuart; brother, William "Billy" Cecil Miller; sister-in-law, Lorraine Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet, Sundrop. Funeral service were held at noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Stanley "Shake" Smith Jr. officiating. Interment followed in the Jacksonville Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
