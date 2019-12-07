CHILHOWIE, Va. Barbara Lynn Bostic, 61, passed away on December 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jackie W. Bostic; son, Jeff Bostic and wife, Misty; granddaughters, Faith Dunford and husband, Aaron, and Emily Bostic; great-grandson, Isaac Dunford; sister, Linda Lou Coughlin; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home with Larry Smith officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Bishop/Rush Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home in Chilhowie is serving the Bostic family.
