Edsel C. Davis passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Lorene Jones Davis. Survivors include his son, David M. Davis and wife, Patty; dear brother, Doug Davis and wife, Ann; sisters, Mary Rosenbaum and Sibbie Akers; dear grandchildren, Kaleigh, Madison, Rebecca, Lynn and Tiffany; and great-grandson, Jordan. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Davis family.
